Edward R. McMahon, 93, of Athens passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Sayre Personal Care in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Sophie McMahon; several brothers and sisters; and his four-legged companion, Blackie.
Ed is survived by his children, Charles (Arlene) McMahon of Horseheads, N.Y., Mary Ann (Ted) Dildine of Ulster, Pa., Joseph (Donna) McMahon of North Carolina; grandchildren, Stephanie McMahon of Hershey, Pa., Joshua Dildine of Ulster, Michael McMahon of Conyngham, Pa., David (Steven) McMahon of Stockton, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Haley and Jackson; and longtime friend, Janet Hoagland of Athens, Pa.
Ed retired after 30 years from Osram Sylvania in Towanda. He proudly served in the Navy from 1943 to 1945, serving in Spain, Germany and Italy.
He was an avid bowler and bowling coach, Sayre Little League coach and a Boy Scout leader.
At Ed’s request, there will be no services.
