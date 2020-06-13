Karen A. Motsay (nee Conroy), age 71, beloved wife of 47 years to John M.; loving mother of Emily Welly (Nicholas) and Brian; grandmother of Piper, Reagan and Caroline Welly; daughter of the late Pauline (nee Geffert) and Francis X. Conroy; aunt and great-aunt of many passed away unexpectedly June 11, 2020.
Memorial Mass Wednesday, June 17, The Church of St. Clarence (30106 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070) at 10 a.m.
Friends may call at Chambers Funeral Home of North Olmsted, 29150 Lorain Road at Stearns Road, Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Where social distancing will be observed and face masks are encouraged.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or University Hospitals of Cleveland, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. For full obituary, online condolences, and further visitation instructions, please visit www.chambersfuneral.com.