Jean M. Robinson, 87, a lifelong valley resident passed away after a long battle with dementia.
Born December 4, 1931 to Leslie and Georgia Johnston, she was a graduate of Athens High School Class of 1949, and Robert Packer School of Nursing Class of 1952. She worked her entire 37 year career in the OR at Tioga General Hospital.
Jean was blessed with wonderful parents, a loving marriage to a good husband and family. As she often said, who could ask for more? She was a hard worker and a very respected nurse and/or supervisor.
Jean was an active lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens and a volunteer for the Red Cross in her retirement years. One of her greatest joys was the almost 60 summers spent at their cottage in Fair Haven, on Lake Ontario. She loved learning and had many interests from chair caning, knitting, woodworking and could fix just about anything from rewiring a lamp to programming a VCR.
She loved everything about the South, The Beach Boys, malted milk balls, war movies , Gone with the Wind and reading romance novels which she always referred to as “Historical Fiction.”
She leaves behind her family who will always have a void in her absence but filled with endless memories of how much she loved us and did for us like driving to Greek Peak every Monday night after a long day at the hospital to take us skiing. She never complained about anything. Her motto was to always be nice. She was pleasant, helpful and polite to everyone.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Johnston and wife Jessica of Glen Mills, Pa., her sister, Sandy McDougall, Alexandria, Va., daughter Deborah, Sayre, son David and wife Susan of Lancaster, Va. and her three beloved grandaughters: Rachael Robinson, Panama City, FL, Emily Robinson, Alexandria, Va., and Leslie Mattimore and husband John, Brookline, Ma.
None of us ever went without hand knitted sweaters and mittens and each of the girls had their own large cookie tins that were always filled when they were headed back to college. She was very fortunate to have a devoted circle of friends who visited her to the end.
Lastly, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to the entire staff of Sayre Personal Care Home who looked after and cared for her with love and compassion, and to Erin and Sherrie of Guthrie Hospice and her physician Dr. Violeta Zeykan. Thank you all for your support and all you did to help us through this difficult time.
Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. If you care to make a memorial contribution in Jean’s memory, she would have been very appreciative. Especially to the activities director of Sayre Personal Care, Rebecca Grace, 1001 N Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa 18840, or any cause of your choosing.
