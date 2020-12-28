Loretta K. Sinsabaugh (Lori) Age 61 of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at home, very unexpectedly.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
