John “Red” Andrus, 69, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away after an extended illness on Oct. 27, 2020.
He was born on March 31, 1951 in Sayre, Pa., to Joel and Dorothy Kerr Andrus.
He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Ann Marie Sanchez and Susan Rogers, brothers Norman Andrus and David Andrus, and his in-laws Robert “Rip” and Mary Northrop.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Anne, his son Phillip, his daughter Stacie, his sister Janet Andrus, several in-laws, nieces and nephews, and close friends, including brother-in-law and longtime friend, Jeff Northrop.
He graduated from Waverly High School in 1969. As a young man he enjoyed music and was part of a band including Larry Richards, Scott Slater, Dennis McCarthy and Jim Stedge.
John worked as a parts broker for 40 years, including running his own business, Redparts.
He had many interests including golfing, bowling and fishing, as well as WWII history and the Lehigh Valley Railroad. He had a great love of cars, especially his red and white ‘71 Chevy Camaro and his second generation Cadillac Seville. He also enjoyed many years of camping with family and friends, and traveling to one of his favorite places, Topsail Island, N.C.
There will be no formal memorial services as this time. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Stray Haven, in Waverly, or the Bradford County Humane Society, in Ulster.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for John’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.