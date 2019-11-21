John P. Gay, 57, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home, as the result of an early morning fire.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1962 in Norfolk, Va., the son of James and Carol (Hill) Gay.
John loved being with his family, especially spending time with his kids. He loved spending time outdoors whether it was fishing, golfing, or just being out in nature. John frequently took his kids to catfish tournaments, hunting, or golfing with he and his dad. He was an avid Vikings and Yankees fan.
He is predeceased by his father, James Gay; brother, Rick Gay; paternal grandparents, James and Catherine (Lynch) Gay; maternal grandparents, Harold and Ann (Blonde) Hill; and cousin, Chris Harding.
John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Gay-Capacetti of Lansdale, Pa.; son, Matthew Gay of Athens, Pa.; the mother of his children, Tammy Gay-Allen of Athens, Pa.; mother, Carol Gay of Sayre, Pa.; brothers, Jim and Paulette Gay of Sayre, Pa., and Scott Gay of Athens, Pa.; sister-in-law, Evelynn and John McCallops of Charlotte, N.C.; niece, McKennzie Gay; nephews, Trever and Cody McCallops, and Jason Gay; several cousins, friends, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and will be announced at that time. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help his children offset the cost of the funeral expenses.
