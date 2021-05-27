On Monday, May 17, 2021, Debra “Debi” (Beeman) Shields, a 1972 graduate of Athens Area High School and longtime Valley resident, and a loving sister, aunt, and daughter, left this world at tender young age of 67.
Debi was born on May 15, 1954 in Green Cove Springs, Fla., to loving parents Frank and Joan Beeman. At a young age her family moved to Pennsylvania for many years. Subsequently, Debi lived in Elmira, N.Y., for an extended period of time, where she broke all barriers by becoming the first woman President of the New York State Jaycees. She worked at Eastern Metal designing and selling signs for many years, while setting massive sales records for her company prior to finally moving to Florida.
Once she moved to Florida to assist her aging parents, Debi maintained her active lifestyle by working for several additional sign companies, the Chamber of Commerce and was the volunteer coordinator for the local hospice office. She also worked at Families Come First, a home health care agency, contributing her unique skills and talents to all those she met and worked with throughout her life. Debi finally retired in 2016.
Debi also had a passion for life and living. She was extremely generous and loved to help others. Debi was a choir director of the Golden Oldies Choir, and the choir enjoyed singing in nursing homes as well as entertaining hundreds of people at annual Christmas parties. She was the President of a local Florida LIFT chapter for 2 years, which supported the local senior citizens in need.
She was known for her infectious smile, generosity, leadership, and her flare for the dramatic, which made her a great entertainer. She was always there to help her parents and anyone else when needed.
Debi was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Shields, and father, Frank Beeman. She is survived by her mother Joan Beeman, her brother Danny Beeman, her sister Denise Moe, her brother-in-law Steve Moe and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Debi was a true lover of the people, members, pastors, and all things related to the North Citrus Christian Church of Citrus Springs, Florida. She was particularly grateful to have been recently baptized there and to turn her life over to God. Debi requested at the end of her life, in lieu of flowers at her funeral, that any donations be mailed to North Citrus Christian Church, 6442 N. Elkcam Boulevard, Citrus Springs, FL 34465. Also, donations can be made online to the same loved church by going to their website at www.northcitruschristian.com.
Her funeral service for all those who knew her will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory, 5430 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, Fla., with a full memorial service at 6 p.m., which will be live streamed from Florida by going to the following Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=brown%20funeral%20home%20and%20crematory.
At the time of the service, 6 p.m. Eastern, go to Facebook at the above link and click on the “live” stream button, in order to view the funeral service being broadcast, and join all of us in honoring her memory.