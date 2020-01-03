Robert “Rob” A. Reynolds, 52, of Waverly passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by parents, Robert A. Reynolds and Sandra Quinn; his loving wife, Jana Kitchen Reynolds; and uncle, Joe Quinn.
Rob is survived by his children, Cynthia (Tim) Smith of Hancock and Aaron Reynolds of Elmira; siblings, Steve Reynolds of Waverly and Rebecca (Donald) Sharpsteen of Athens; grandchildren, Logan, Ryan and Mackenzie Smith.
Rob worked for GE Railcar in Sayre for many years. He enjoyed bowling and was president of the bowling league. He enjoyed designing rocks, carving and painting. His true joy was spending time with his family and friends.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Rob’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.