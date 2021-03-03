Joseph B. Houseknecht, 38, of Athens, Pa. passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 1, 2021.
He was born on July 19, 1982 in Sayre, Pa. to Richard and Brenda Houseknecht.
Joseph attended Athens Area Schools. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially with his kids. Joseph had a great sense of humor, was an avid NY Giants fan and loved shooting guns. He was a big war history buff and enjoyed comedy movies.
He is predeceased by his father Richard Houseknecht, paternal grandparents Harold and Louise Houseknecht and maternal grandparents Clifford and Doris Reed.
Joseph is survived by his best friend of 14 years and beloved wife of 4 years Elizabeth Houseknecht, sons Mason, Ethan, and Hayden Houseknecht, daughter Aubrey Houseknecht, mother Brenda Houseknecht, brother and sister-in-law Timothy and Kristy Houseknecht, and sister and brother-in-law Melissa and Edward Schlosser. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles Deb and Gary Wheeler, Patty and Roy Covey, and Richard Reed, nephews Caleb Houseknecht, Carter Houseknecht, and Brayden Schlosser, nieces Khloe Houseknecht, Kamryn Schlosser, Halei Schlosser, and Paisley Schlosser many cousins, and many, many friends. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Cox officiating.
Committal services and burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
