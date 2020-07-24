Deborah Lynn (Wilkinson) Wood, 70 of Bentley Creek, PA passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Gary L. Wood. The couple married June 23, 1990 and had 30 happy years together.
Deborah was born on December 20, 1949 in Sayre, PA, daughter of the late David L. and Bernice (Hauenstein) Wilkinson. She was a graduate of SRU High School. Deborah was a school bus driver for Chambers and later drove for Best Transportation (Endless Mountains Transportation). She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bentley Creek where she was a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, worked in missions, and volunteered with Special Olympics helping special needs children.
Deborah is survived by her loving husband Gary, son Randy Elvidge and husband Stephen Cruise of North Augusta, SC, stepchildren: Jeffrey T. (Theresa) Wood of Olympia, WA, and Julie Ann Wood of Hackettstown, NJ, grandchildren: Kristen, Emily, Elizabeth, Lauren, Collin, Briana, brothers: David B. (Patricia) Wilkinson of Dearing, GA, Frank (Elizabeth) Wilkinson of Lyons, OR, and Ronald (Linda) Wilkinson of Milan, PA, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jeffrey David Elvidge, her sister Gayle Lee Wilkinson, and her brother Wayne “Butch” Wilkinson.
The Celebration of Deborah’s life will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA with her pastor, Rev. James Ellis officiating. Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 28th in Bentley Creek Cemetery. The family has asked everyone in attendance to follow Pennsylvania’s guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Deborah’s memory to Guthrie Hospice 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pa 18848 or to Special Olympics 2570 Blvd. of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403.