Howard A. Manahan, 82, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 following an extended illness.
He was born on May 28, 1937, in New Albany, Pa., the son of the late Ivan and Annabelle (Buckley) Manahan.
Howard was employed with the Ingersoll Rand in Athens for 35 years, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, working on race cars, and gardening.
He is predeceased by his brothers; James, Richard, Leonard, and Gerald Manahan.
Howard is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law; Darlene and John Janicki of Clinton, N.Y. and Gloria and Gary Reeves of Waverly, N.Y., grandchildren; Travis and Michaelia Reeves of Waverly, N.Y. and Bethany Booher of Elmira, N.Y., great-grandchildren; Elijah and Benjamin Reeves. He is also survived by his sisters; Marie Traver of Dushore, Pa., Linda Tourscher of Dushore, Pa., and Barbara Cummings of Az., brothers and sisters-in-law; Robert and Marion Manahan of Monroeton, Pa. and Donald and Delores Manahan of New Albany, Pa., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11am at the Hornbrook Cemetery, Hornbrook Road, Towanda, Pa. with the Rev. David Larson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Towanda, Pa.
Donations may be made in Howard’s memory to: Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Those wishing to send express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.