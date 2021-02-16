Angelo T. Yanuzzi, 94, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1926, in South Waverly, Pa., the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Bruno) Yanuzzi.
Angelo was a 1944 graduate of Waverly High School and held an Associate Degree in Business. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Angelo was a well-known real estate broker in the Valley for over 50 years, prior to retiring. He also partnered with his brothers in the Yanuzzi Clothing Store. Angelo was a vital part of the family business, Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, previously located in South Waverly and now in Sayre.
He was family oriented and prior to Virginia’s passing in 2018, they loved traveling to visit their daughters and their families whenever possible. Angelo was kind to all he met and there was no one that he met that he didn’t call friend. His kind and giving nature will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Angelo was very community minded and gave of his time freely to many non-profit organizations. Angelo was a member of the Sayre Rotary Club, UNICO, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Valley Economic Development Association, and served as past president at those organizations. He also was a member of the Sons of Italy, Shepard Hills Country Club, and served on the board of Tioga General Hospital. Angelo was a past member of St. John’s Catholic Church in South Waverly and currently a member of Church of the Epiphany in Sayre.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Virginia (Kramer) Yanuzzi; brother, Michael Yanuzzi; sister, Mary Yanuzzi; sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Nick Mariano; sisters, Christine Yanuzzi and Josephine Yanuzzi; and brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Dorothy Yanuzzi.
Angelo is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Peter Cleff of Macungie, Pa., and Mary Jo and Steven Alonso of Carmel, Ind.; grandson, Daniel Cleff; granddaughters and their spouses, Kristyn and Nichols Mason, Kathryn and Philip Tufts; granddaughter, Sarah Alonso; great-grandsons, Steven, Daniel, Philip, Angelo, and soon to be his fifth that he was looking forward to meeting. He is also survived by his sister, Vera Yanuzzi; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Judy Yanuzzi; and all of his most beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, the attendance at the Church of Epiphany for the Mass of Christian Burial will be exclusively for family. The church will provide a live streaming for those that desire to see the Mass, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Angelo’s memory to UNICO, c/o Nick Grego, 35 Crane Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or Cedar Crest College, 100 College Ave., Allentown, PA 18104, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.