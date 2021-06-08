Barbara “Barbie” Ann Rimbey, 63, of Waverly passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Elderwood Care in Waverly, N.Y.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lester and Helen Shermer Rimbey.
Barbie is survived by her siblings, Rita Rimbey of Elmira and John (Nancy) Rimbey of Waverly; nieces and nephews, Tim Farwell, Gary Farwell Jr., Stacey (Mike) Lunger, Debbie (Matt) Bonnett, Andrew (Sarah) Rimbey, Jeff (Susan) Walker, Steven (Karen) Walker; along with several great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Barbie worked at Penn York Opportunities and then to Southern Tier Industries for several years. She loved Elvis, listening to all kinds of music, NASCAR and traveling with the group home. She participated in the local Special Olympics and was an avid bowler. Barbie was well loved by everyone she met.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Barbie's life will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Anne Bey Canfield officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbie's name to your local Special Olympics.
Those who wish to send a message of sympathy to Barbie’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.