Wallace E. “Wally” “Nick” Nichols, 88, of East Smithfield, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 following a period of declining health.
He was born on May 16, 1932 in Sayre, Pa. the son of the late Donald Nichols and Gertrude (French) Nichols.
Nick graduated from Smithfield High School, Class of 1950, and Alfred State College in 1952. He was the Owner of Nichols Brothers Farms, partnering with his father. He was a well-known Farmer and Cattle Dealer in the area and was Part Owner of the Valley Stockyards, Inc., Athens. Nick drove a school bus for 17 years for the Athens School District and worked for State Line Auto. He was very active in his community serving as Police Chief and Tax Assessor for Smithfield Township. Nick was an Assistant Boy Scout Leader.
Nick was an avid traveler and enjoyed snowmobiling. He loved spending time with his family at the cabin, enjoyed being outdoors and mowing his yard. He was a steak enthusiast. He was a Charter Member of the Tri-Township EMS, a Volunteer Firefighter for Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, and an Athens Area School Board Member for 12 years. He was a 50-year member of the Mason Trojan Lodge #306, Troy, Pa.
He is predeceased by his son; Brian D. Nichols, daughter; Teresa Nichols Lennon, grandsons; Dustin D. Vandergrift and Joshua D. Stevens, Larry W. Nichols, Jr. and Baby Girl Nichols and the mother of his children; Wilma J. Jackson Nichols.
Wallace is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years; Jean (Keeler) Nichols, children; Larry W. (Barbara) Nichols of East Smithfield, Pa., Pamela (Robert) Clarke of Apalachin, N.Y., Alan J. (Elaine) Nichols of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Lisa L. Nichols of East Smithfield, Pa., stepsons; Jeffrey (Loreice) Walter of Wake Forest, N.C., Gregory (Cheryl) Walter of Athens, Pa., and Jeremy (Christine) Walter of Jupiter, Fla., grandchildren; Heather (Jamie) Westbrook, Jennifer (Louis) Judson, Luke (Heather) Nichols, Brock (Rachel) Nichols, Jeremy (Tasha) Nichols, Nicole (Peter) LaMariana, Ashley (Michael) Kelley, Michelle (Adam) Bancroft, Christopher (Leanne) Nichols, Jessica (Shawn) Fontaine, Brittany Lennon, and Amanda Holbert, step-grandfather of Alex, Michael, Lauren, James, and Catherine Walter, 18 great grandchildren, and 4 step-great-grandchildren.
