Suzanne “Suzie” Ayers-Sisson, 64, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 15, 1956 in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of James “Ray”, Sr. and Patricia Ann (Siiss) Ayers.
Suzie was a 1974 graduate of Waverly High School, and attended Mansfield State College, obtaining her master’s degree. She was a Service Coordinator for A Reflection of You Counseling and Support Services. She enjoyed gardening. Suzie loved going to auctions and garage sales with her sister. She was an animal lover, especially her dog, Perdita.
She is predeceased by her father, James “Ray” Ayers, Sr. and brother James “Skip” Ayers, Jr.
Suzanne is survived by her mother Patricia Ann Ayers of Waverly, N.Y., sister and best friend Deborah Hoover of Waverly, N.Y., nieces Leigh Anne Ayers of Owego, N.Y. and Stacy Ayers of Philadelphia, Pa., nephew, Gregory Hoover of Gardnerville, Nev., and by her great-nieces and nephews.
At Suzie’s request, services will be private. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Suzanne’s name to: Animal Care Sanctuary, 353
Sanctuary Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting.