Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear....
Douglas R. Graham, 94, of Englewood, Fla., and formerly of Smithboro, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 27, 2020.
Doug was born on a cold winter’s day on Jan. 29, 1926 in Straits Corners, N.Y., a son of the late James B. and Mary L. Helin Graham. He was a graduate of Owego Free Academy and following graduation, enlisted into the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country during WWII. On Aug. 21, 1948, Doug married Beverly J. Root, together they have shared 72 years of marriage.
Doug was a longtime employee of Kennedy Valve in Elmira where he spent 35 years working as a tool and die maker. Following retirement in 1987, he and Bev moved to Florida where they enjoyed the warm sunshine and card playing with friends. Doug enjoyed woodworking, was known as a true jack of all trades, Doug could “fix anything” and tinkering to make anything work. Doug and Bev also loved to travel, fond memories of family trips to the Catskills and Adirondacks always were a special time. Time spent with his family always warmed his heart. A devoted and loving husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, his greatest pleasure was to give whatever he had to others. Doug lived life with grace, dignity, humor and courage.
Doug will be missed by his wife, Beverly; his sister-in-law, Anna Moon-Root; his daughters, Marsha Graham and Wendy Kreh; his grandchildren, Teddy Kreh and Amanda Danforth; great-grandchildren, Ally Anna, Teddy Jr., and Isabella; his siblings, Pauline (Ken) Gage, Phyllis Van Vleit, Larry (Angela) Graham, Bill (Connie) Graham, Verna May Rogers, Pat Brown, and Barbara (Gary) Wayman; David (Barbara) Graham; and many nephews and nieces.
Douglas was greeted in heaven by his parents; his siblings Kenneth Graham, James Graham, Helen Roper, Dorothy Graham and Jack Graham; and his grandchildren Daniel and Jessie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Doug’s life on Friday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood, Fla. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.