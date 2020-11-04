Socorro “Suki” (Venegas) Osorio, 72, of South Waverly, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on April 19, 1948 in New York City, N.Y., the daughter of the late Angel Luis and Lydia (Santiago) Venegas.
Suki was a beloved Registered Nurse working for Robert Packer Hospital for many years and taught clinicals at Binghamton University School of Nursing. She was a devout Christian and loved people very much. Suki was passionate about being a teacher and enjoyed her students; she would participate with them on medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic as part of their training.
She is predeceased by her husband; Ramon Osorio Jr.; and her sister; Beatrice Venegas.
Suki is survived by her children; Ramon (Miriam) Osorio III and Lidia (Jon-Thomas Roemmick) Osorio; grandchildren; Ramon Drake Osorio IV, Bruce Osorio and Luke Osorio; siblings; Luis Venegas, Sara Jimenez, Thomas Venegas, and Carmen Venegas; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11:30 am.
Burial will follow the services at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
