Eleanor L. Cooley, 89, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 with her family by her side at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1930 in West Burlington, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Spencer) Swain.
Eleanor’s main focus in her life was her family. She was always there for them, was a stay-at-home mom raising her children, and loved being a grandmother, and great-grandmother. Eleanor always put her family before anything she needed or wanted to do. Her love and pride in each of them was never ending.
She was a lifetime member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company. Eleanor was a founding member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. She donated many hours and her cooking expertise to the fire company, serving many meals to help raise funds. Every Tuesday, Eleanor could be seen working the company bingo and sitting in her reserve seat once the game started, playing her cards. She was faithful to this until her health prevented her from continuing.
Eleanor loved working in her yard and took great pride in her flower gardens. She was also very grateful that she was able to remain in her home and be self-sufficient. Eleanor was very outgoing and loved just sitting and conversing with her family, friends, and even those she may have just met. She was loved by all who knew her, and she will be missed not only by her family but many dear friends, and all who knew her.
She is predeceased by her husband, Reed M. Cooley; son, Larry G. Cooley; son-in-law, Vincent Coviello; and 10 siblings.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Vicki Coviello (Larry Carasea) of Vestal, N.Y.; grandchildren, Heather Gorman, Nicklas Cooley, Alyssa (Neil) Briggs, Michael (Julie) Cooley, Patrick Cooley, Emmalee Cooley and Kendelle Carasea; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Katharyn, Nicholas and Madyson; and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Cooley. She is also survived by her sisters, Gladys Hunsinger and Phyllis Stevens; her nephew, Gerald Hicks; friend, Karen Cooley; numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Bingo Fund, 150 Herrick St., Sayre, PA 18840.
