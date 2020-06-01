Vera Marie Sozanski Anthony, 86, of Summerfield, Fla., formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing in Lady Lake, Fla.
Vera was born in Sayre on March 23, 1934, one of 9 children to Leon and Anna Komarnisky Sozanski. She grew up in Sayre’s East side and was a graduate of Sayre High School.
In early years, Vera was employed in the cafeteria of the Epiphany School and was later employed by the Sayre First National Bank. Vera was a communicant of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. Vera was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother whose life revolved around her family.
Vera’s Family includes her husband, Floyd “Toby” Tobias, children, Jim Anthony and wife Theresa of Va., Lisa Fox and husband Stephen of Va., Tom Anthony and wife Susan of CO, grandchildren, Morgan Fox of N.C., Reagan Fox of Va., and Connor Anthony of CO.
Surviving sisters, Pauline McSparron of Athens, Pa., Virginia and Jim Raftis of Owego, N.Y., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy James Anthony, her brothers, Rev. Myron Sozanski C.S.S.R. Walter Sozanski, and Nestor Sozanski and sisters, Julia Stromick, Mary Reese and Catherine Calveric.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, Pa. with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor of The Church of the Epiphany, Sayre officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 800-822-6344, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Vera Anthony.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa.