Lena Malissa Manning Spencer, known as “Lisa” to family and friends, of Ulster, Pa. passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 2nd of 2020.
She was 69 years old born in Jesup, Ga. and was always very proud of her southern heritage.
Though Lisa’s health was declining recently, her joyous spirit kept her pushing through each day with a smile on her face. Known for her cooking abilities, she always was offering grand amounts of home-cooked southern food to bring comfort and joy to those around her.
She used this grand skill at her job of 45 years at Bishop’s Restaurant in Ulster, Pa. In addition, she enjoyed finding great deals at rummage sales and thrift stores, fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family which of course included her animals.
Although the recent deaths of her son, Patrick “Bo” Likins and her husband, Bernard “Bernie” Spencer, were a great loss to the family, they take comfort knowing that they are all together again.
She was also preceded in death by her parents Fell and Lena Belle Manning; brothers; Felton “Cleve” Manning, Ronald “Lewis” Manning, Jack “Arnold” Manning; sisters; Melvine Rice, Vivian M. Rice, Shirley Carter.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Ann Spencer ,Henry and Loretta Spencer, Richard Spencer; Jerry Benjamin and George Jefferson Myrtle Harding, William Henry “Bill” Rice ; nieces, Teresa Carter and Deborah Hadlock ; nephews, Donnie Bishop, Darren Spencer, and Jerry Benjamin Jr.
Lisa is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Candy Likins; her faithful loving companion, Sadie; grandchildren, Dylan Randall, Erica Likins, Lydia and Sean Mann, Colleen and Paul Burdick, Courtney Likins, and Christopher Payne; and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Donna Spencer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Irene and Jack Bishop; sisters-in-laws, Marion Jefferson and Joyce Benjamin; sister-in-law, Laura Spencer; special friend, Kay Spencer; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. Lisa will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, Pa.
For those wishing to send flowers, condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.