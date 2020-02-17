James Joseph “Jim” Walsh III, 75, of Chemung Street in Waverly, passed away peacefully at home Friday evening, February 14, 2020 following an extended illness.
Jim was born in Elmira, N.Y. on December 30, 1944, the son of James Joseph Walsh Jr. and Gladys Wertz Walsh.
While attending high school, Jim enlisted in the ROTC program in 1962 and immediately following graduation from Horseheads High School in 1963 he began his career with the U. S. Navy. Jim traveled the world having served aboard the U.S.S. Long Beach, U.S.S. Shangri-La, U.S.S. Lloyd Thomas, U.S.S. Aylwin, U.S.S. Yarnell, and the U.S.S. Nassau. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was certified as an expert sharpshooter. During his service with the Navy, Jim received associates degrees in accounting, as well as electrical.
He retired from the Navy as a Machinists Mate Services Chief in 1984 following 22 years of service.
Following completion of his military service, Jim was employed by Lehigh University Maintenance Services for a number of years and was subsequently employed as head of facilities with the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, for several years. During his retirement, Jim became a master carpenter who enjoyed woodworking and building furniture for family and friends. Jim was an avid golfer and loved playing golf all year long as well as hunting with his children and grandchildren.
Jim was a member of Saint James Catholic Church in Waverly, the Glen Regional Corvette Club, National Shooting Club, and the United States Golf Association.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Bisgrove Walsh; children, James E. Walsh (Sherry) of Slatington, Pa., Christine M. Myers of Horseheads, N.Y., Michael T. Walsh (Billie) of Salisbury, Md.; stepson, John C. Ryan of Sayre; grandchildren, Adam, Aaron and Alex Myers, and Mason Walsh; step-grandson, T. Ives; sisters, Susan Hogancamp (Keith) of Ninova, N.Y., Eileen Rourke (John) of Naples, Fla.; brother, John Walsh of Long Beach, Calif.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friend, Scott Jacobus and many golf friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4 to 6:00 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Waverly, N.Y.
Interment will follow in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly with members of the Valley Color Guard according full military honors. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850 in memory of James Joseph Walsh III. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.