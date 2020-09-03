Anna Mary Regan, nee Elinski, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 31, 2020 at The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy, N.Y. She was 102 years old.
Born August 30, 1918 in Sayre, Pa., she lived most of her life in Sayre and her later years in Horseheads, N.Y.
The daughter of Michael Joseph Elinski and Theresa Pencosca Elinski of Ukraine, Anne was a graduate of Sayre High School in 1936 and served with the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. She was married to James Joseph Regan also of Sayre. Anne was a parishioner at The Church of the Epiphany in Sayre.
Anne was beloved by her family, husband and friends. She is survived by her niece, Catherine Mikic, and nephews Michael, Edward, Steven and William Elinski, her great-nieces Chrystie, Barbara, and Emily Elinski, and Dasha Mikic, her great-nephew Eric Elinski, and three great-great-nieces.
Anne was predeceased by her parents Theresa and Michael, her husband James Regan, sister Nellie Elinski and brothers and sisters-in-law John and Merriam Elinski, and Walter and Agnes Kozak Elinski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave. Sayre, Pa. Interment will follow in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Anne M. Regan.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.