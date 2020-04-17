Dorothy R. “Dutch” Soule, 74, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born on January 22, 1946 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Janice (Brown) Schuyler.
Dutch was employed with Guthrie as a Certified Nursing Assistant, prior to retiring. She loved and cared for her patients as if they were family. Dutch made many lifelong friendships while working with both patients and co-workers. She loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews as if they were her own children. Her love for her family was unconditional and unending. A woman who knew her own mind, she lived her life for others and no matter what Dutch faced in life she did so with determination, inner strength, and courage. Because of her love of family, she also fostered numerous children over the years.
Her drink of choice was Pepsi, and there whenever you ran into her or visited, she always had one in her hand or right beside her. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Dutch was an avid reader and an active member in the American Legion #173 in Tamaqua, Pa.
She is predeceased by her beloved daughter, Amy Lynn Soule Friebolin, brother, John Schuyler, sister and brother-in-law, Jean (Schuyler) and Gary Winslow, and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Henrietta Schuyler.
Dutch was the beloved aunt to Gary and Rebecca Winslow and Penny Winslow-Darling, and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and their families.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later time. The family is under the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society, 1948 East Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or your local American Legion.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryUrbanFuneralHome.com.