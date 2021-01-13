David R. Thompson passed away at home with his wife by his side, on Dec. 27, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born April 17, 1952 in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of the late Esther (Patterson) Kornafel and Earl Thompson. He attended Deardorf High School for several years before joining the Marine Corps. He came to live in Dillsburg in 1992 and married his wife Denise (Ferro) Thompson in 1996.
Dave was employed at the West Shore Country Club for over 20 years, where he waited on tables, tended bar, and then worked as a laborer. Most recently he was employed with Rohrer Bus.
Dave was a member of Macungie Fire Company, Wescosville Fire Company, East Whiteland Fire Company, Citizens’ Hose Company #1 of Dillsburg for 22 years, Franklintown & Community Fire Company for 15 years, Topton Fire Company, Lyons Fire Company, and Northern York Fire and Rescue Company. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 26 of Dillsburg, and the South Mountain VFW Post 6771 of Dillsburg. He was a member of the Leatherneck Square Det. 1386 Marine Corps League of Dillsburg. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dillsburg, but also faithfully attended Carlisle Christian Fellowship; he had many friends through both churches.
Dave was a people person to be sure, and he never met a stranger. His smile, laughter, and kindness were genuine, and his enthusiasm for life was contagious as was his good humor. He was very active with the local fire companies, whether it be helping with Dillsburg’s Farmers Fair, Franklintown’s monthly dinners or weekly bluegrass jams, or helping out at Wellsville’s carnival from time to time. He would call bingo for different events, help out at National Night Out, and even help other organizations with their events if he was able to. For several years he umpired Dillsburg youth baseball, which he enjoyed immensely. He believed in helping his fellow man, and was always willing to lend a hand in any way possible if occasions or circumstances called for his help.
Dave loved his God, his country, his wife, his community, and his home. He took pride in working in his yard, just as much as he enjoyed sitting on the front porch and greeting people as they walked past. He was hospitable to everyone he met, and he considered his neighbors a part of the family. Halloween was a time to get together with friends on his front porch and pass out candy to the children. People loved coming to his house for candy, as he passed out the “big bars” of candy. He loved his wife of 24 years tremendously, and doted on her constantly, doing, as he would say, everything he could to make her happy.
In addition to his wife Denise, Dave is survived by his brothers Robert (“Bobby”) Thompson of Alburtis, Pa., Charles (“Charlie”) Thompson of Breinigsville, Pa., Earl Thompson of Schnecksville, Pa., Michael Thompson of Bethlehem, Pa., John Thompson of Breinigsville, Pa.; his sister Diane Krout (Kevin) of Allentown, Pa.; a daughter, Tonia L. Thompson; several nieces and nephews; and father-in-law and mother-n-law, Gerald and Jane Ferro of Sayre.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Edward Thompson and Jeffrey Thompson.
Dave always knew what he wanted, and he was not shy in telling people so. His wish was not to have a funeral, but instead have a celebration of life at a later time when it is safe from the pandemic. He was always an upbeat and outgoing person, and he wanted people to remember him with happiness and cheer.
According to his wishes, Dave wanted memorial contributions made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. Baltimore St., Dillsburg PA 17019, or to Carlisle Christian Fellowship, 1825 Suncrest Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013.