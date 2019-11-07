Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Light rain...changing to snow for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.