Joseph J. Swigonski, 87, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019.
Joseph was born in Nanticoke, Pa., on March 8, 1932, the son of the late Ludwig and Eva Swigonski. On Feb. 1, 1958, Joseph married the love of his life, the late Theresa LoVecchio Swigonski.
Joseph was the proud father of five children: Joseph and his wife Nitza of Columbus, N.J., Mark (predeceased), Suzanne Ginch and her husband Brian of Fairfax, Va., Milissa Stubbs and her husband Donn of Hollidaysburg, Pa., and Terese Mullen and her husband Matt of Spencer, N.Y. Joseph loved spending time with and telling stories about his grandchildren: Rube Quinones, Brandon and Erin Ginch, Allison and Daniel Stubbs, Alex Hazard, and Mark Mullen. He was the youngest and last living member of a large immediate family. He is survived by many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Carlo and Christine LoVecchio. Joseph also treasured special times spent with dear friends in Sayre and New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Joseph retired as a school administrator from Tioga Central Schools in 1992 after making a difference as an educator and mentor for over 35 years. His dedication and commitment to others both in the classroom and in life has positively impacted thousands of people. Joseph was a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, combat veteran, and received a Bronze Star for his service in the Korean War. He was an active member of the Church of the Epiphany, Sayre Elks Lodge, American Legion, VFW, UNICO, Shepard Hills Country Club, and the Lifetimers Club of Sayre.
Friends and family may call on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Joseph will be laid to rest at the Epiphany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor towards a scholarship at Tioga Central School. As the details are finalized, please direct funds to Milissa Stubbs, 2751 NE 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064.
