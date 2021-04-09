Brenda L. Coleman, 60, of Barton, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
She was born in Sayre, Pa., on May 22, 1961, the daughter of Larry and Marlene (Franks) Grace.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jeffrey Coleman; her son, George (Kayla Wood) Coleman; grandchildren, Mya, Maverick, Mason and Josh Bellis Jr.; her sister, Tammy (Todd) Curtis; her brothers, Paul (Kim) Grace, Larry (Jeanne) Grace, Todd (Cheyanne) Grace; several nieces and nephews.
Brenda was an animal lover and cared deeply for many over years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Road, Owego, N.Y., on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Alan Bill officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, April 12 from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will follow in Chemung Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brenda’s name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
