Mary Ellen Griffin Landy, 91, passed away peacefully in her own home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Landy, her parents, John E. and Mary C. Griffin, her brother and his wife, John J. and Agnes H. Griffin, and her son-in-law R. Mark Lundquist, and nephew John Brian Griffin.
Mary Ellen was born in Sayre, Pa. at Robert Packer Hospital, on November 29, 1928, and was raised in Towanda, Pa. She attended Saint Agnes School through 12th grade, then attended and graduated from Misericordia College in Dallas, Pa in 1950. She taught school in Olean, N.Y.
Throughout her lifetime, Mary Ellen was devoted to her entire immediate and extended family, caring for others selflessly and lovingly. Her favorite place to be was with “her people” — wherever they happened to be. She will be deeply missed.
Mary Ellen is survived by her four children, their spouses and 16 grandchildren: R. Joseph Landy and his wife Debra, their children: Colleen (Matt) Schmitt, Kathleen (Andrew) McKenna, Brigid (Nick) Khuri, and Maggie (LT) Lawler; Mary L. and Hubert X. Gilroy, and Sean (Crystal), Katie, Christopher, Ellen (Chris) Hanna, and Robert; Eileen L. Lundquist, and Thomas (Lori), Kevin (Clare), Patrick (Amy) and Ryan: and Thomas F. (Maria) Landy and JT, Anna and Mary Catherine, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mary Ellen is also survived by her most loving and devoted nieces and nephews: Carroll Griffin Wert, Kathleen Griffin, Eileen M. Griffin, Mary Griffin Cummings, Patrick T. Griffin and Robert J. Griffin, and many devoted and caring cousins who shared a special bond as close as siblings.
Also surviving are nieces and nephews Mary Anne Roth (Cort) Vitty, Caroline Roth, Thomas (Lisa) Bradley and David (Joanne) Bradley.
Mary Ellen was a faithful member of Epiphany Roman Catholic Church and for much of her life was a daily communicant. She was also an Adorer in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel for many years.
Mary Ellen’s family would like to thank the many, many friends and neighbors who have extended great kindness through visits and meals to Bob and Mary Ellen, particularly in recent years. You have been true angels.
There will be a private funeral Mass, and due to the current global pandemic, it will be restricted to family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson Street, Sayre, PA 18840
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St.,