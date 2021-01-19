Victoria A. Stewart, 87, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born on January 5, 1934 in Washington, Pa. to the late James and Harriet (Cain) Tsikouris.
Victoria loved her family deeply and they were always first and foremost to her. She was an active member of the Church of the Redeemer and member of St. Mary’s Guild. Victoria retired after 35 years of service as a Communication Supervisor from Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. She was a people person and could talk to anyone even if she had never met them before. Victoria made you feel like she had known your forever. She loved camping, traveling, spending time outdoors, shopping, and was an avid bowler.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband; Clinton E. Stewart, Jr., daughter; Deborah Landon and sister; Mary Ellen Pollmiller.
Victoria is survived by her loving children; James Garrity, Cheryl Stewart, Cynthia Garrity, Mary Flannigan, Lisa Stewart, Jeffrey Stewart, John Garrity, Edward Stewart, and Shaun Stewart, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa. with Rev. Melinda Artman officiating. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa..
Burial will follow the graveside service at Tioga Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Victoria’s memory to the: Church of the Redeemer, 201 South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.