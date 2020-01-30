Sherrol “Sugar” Y. Rowe, 79, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bradford County Manor following an extended illness.
She was born on September 8, 1940 in Waverly, N.Y. the daughter of the late Glenn and Martha (Clark) Winslow.
Sugar loved her family and spending time with both her children and grandchildren was what she loved the most. She was also known to all their friends as mom or gram. She enjoyed long rides in the country and paint ceramics. Sugar enjoyed tending to her plants and crocheting.
She is predeceased by her former husband; Jack Rowe, Sr., granddaughter; Randi Lynn Bennett; great-granddaughter; Alexandria Faith Simon, and brother; Gary Winslow, Sr.
Sherrol is survived by her children; Jack and Missy Rowe, Jr., Glenn and Hannah Rowe, Cathy Rowe and Nelson Brown, Jr., Susan and Rick Peppard, Paul and Cathy Rowe, Steve Rowe, and Shane Rowe, grandchildren: Cassie, Elizabeth, Kelly, Josh, Ashley, Jaclyn, Jamie, Bobby, Rickey, Patricia, Michael, Nikki, Lisa, Brandi, Amanda, Korey, Kaitlyn, Trevor, Austin, Chloe, Shane Michael, and Holly, and 40 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, who was more like a daughter and was her best friend, Robin and her husband, Roy VanAtta, and sister; Maggie Kraft, sister and brother-in-law; Tammy and Tom Murray.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.