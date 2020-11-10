Mary M. Figorski, 93, formerly of Wysox, Pa. passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa. Mary was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on December 24, 1926 the daughter of Adam Schmidt and Margaret Weissensee Schmidt.
On April 30, 1949 she married Edward B. Figorski in Philadelphia, Pa. Mary enjoyed cooking for her family, the outdoors, caring for her home and property, gardening, and watching television. In early years, Mary volunteered at Rainbow’s End in Towanda.
Mary’s family includes her daughter and son-in-law, Audrey J. and Michael J. Benjamin of Rome, Pa., Wayne and Lori Figorski of Troy, N.Y., granddaughters, Stephanie Figorski of Troy, N.Y. and Cherry Benjamin of Rome, Pa. as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Edward B. Figorski on May 2, 1992, her sister, Sue, and brothers, Frank, John, and Adam and her canine companion, Tiny.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
Interment will follow in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox. Pa.
