Donald Jayne, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019, in the early morning hours, after an extended illness, with his loving family by his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.