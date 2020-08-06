Kelly Daniel Hite, 53, of Nichols, NY, passed away July 31, 2020, due to a long-standing battle with alcoholism. He was born March 20, 1967, in Towanda, Pa. to Robert L. and Barbara Claypool Hite. Kelly graduated from Athens Area High School, Class of 1985. Following graduation, he was employed by Robert Packer Hospital, Monroe Gosinger, and Best Buy, prior to being placed on disability.
Kelly was a kind-hearted, hardworking family man, who enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and automotive work. He was predeceased by his father Robert L. Hite; Grandparents; Other family members. Kelly is survived by his mother Barbara Hite; Tina Miller, the mother of his children; daughters Jennifer Hite and her partner, Josh Babcock, Danielle Hite and her partner, Kevin Turner, Cheyenne Hite and her partner, Chris Post; sons Rowmain Tunnicliff, and his wife Elisha, Kelly D. Hite Jr; three brothers; Robert Jr. and his wife Claudia, Gary and his wife Dawn, Jeremy and his wife Tina; several nieces and nephews; five grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or service; a remembrance celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to Mercy House of Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Ave, Endicott, N.Y. 13760, in honor of Kelly.