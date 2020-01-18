Jeffrey B. Hurd, 68, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Sayre Healthcare Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born July 9, 1951 in Sayre, Pa., the son of Richard and Janice Keener Hurd. Jeffrey graduated from Sayre High School in 1970. He was a member of the track team, winning many awards. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps upon graduation and was honorably discharged in 1972. He worked as a machinist at several local industries in the Valley as well as Florida, where he resided for 14 years.
Jeff enjoyed shooting, fishing, and being outdoors. Jeffrey loved football and was an avid Buccaneers and Steelers fan. He also enjoyed gardening, and listening to music. He operated the sound board for several local bands when he was younger. He was a member of the Sayre Sportsman Club. He was also a member of the Sayre Christian Church, where he was baptized as a youth.
Jeffrey is survived by his brothers Richard E. Hurd, Stephen and Lori Hurd, sisters Susan Hurd, and Melanie and Michael Setzer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much and took pride in their many accomplishments. He shared a close friendship with his niece and nephew Laurie and Jeremy Firestine, whose company he frequently enjoyed. Jeffrey’s life was the subject of a graphic novel titled “My Uncle Jeff,” written by his nephew, Damon Hurd, which was nominated for an Eisner Award in 2003.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents, several aunts and uncles, and his niece Christina Hurd.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Sayre Christian Church on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Friends and family may gather at 11 a.m. A service will be held at noon, followed by a catered luncheon at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sayre Christian Church or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jeff’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.