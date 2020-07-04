Ruth I. Bidlack, 87, of Ulster, Pa. went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020, at her present home with her daughter in Sun City, Calif.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence & Alice Dyer; husband, Edwin Bidlack Sr., son, Edwin Bidlack Jr. & his wife Candy, brother, Donald Dyer & sister, June Cole, her uncle, Russell Chaffee & wife Phyllis.
Ruth is survived by her children, Jacalyn (Mark) Sullivan of Fallbrook, Calif.; Patricia (Rick) LaConte of Sun City, Calif.; Dale (Trish) Bidlack of Sayre, PA; Dawn Banner & Patti Douglas of Sun City, Calif.; Stephen (Darcy) Bidlack of Towanda, Pa., grandchildren; Melissa, Tami, Shelley, Lindsey, Eric, Amber, Danielle, Megan, Jennifer, Kalesha & Tyler, great grandchildren; Hayden, Antony, Ricky, Nathan, Davin, Emma, Collin, Hank Jr, Jacob, Zackary, Everly, Liam, Parker, Cecily, Elisabeth, Emerson, Declan, Sawyer, Graceson, McKenzie & several nieces & nephews.
Ruth graduated from Ulster High School. She married Edwin in 1950 and was a stay at home Mom. Ruth was an active member of the United United Methodist Church. She worked beside Ed taking care of Rockwell’s Green House & the Ulster Cemetery.
Ruth & Ed enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking, raising farm animals and taking trips. They did everything together. She was devoted to her family and very proud of her six children.
A graveside service will be held at the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, Pa. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kitty Keller of the Ulster United Methodist Church officiating.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Ulster United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Ruth I. Bidlack.
Arrangements are under the direction of Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.