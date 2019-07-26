Dennis A. Depew, 76, of Denton, Texas, passed away after a brief illness at Carriage Home Assisted Living on June 24, 2019.
He was born Oct. 16, 1942 in Sayre. He was received by his wife Nancy in Heaven, who passed away in 2016. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Helen Depew.
He is survived by his daughters Colleen and Peter Nash and granddaughter Nora Nash of Argyle, Texas, and Shea and Roy Gilland and grandsons Daniel and Christian Gilland of Fort Worth, Texas, also a brother Terry and Susan Depew of Milan, Pa., and several nieces.
He was a 1960 graduate of SRU High School. He served four years in the United States Coast Guard. He worked at Sylvania in Towanda for 19 years, 10 years for Texas Instruments, from where he retired, and later he went back to work for Raytheon in Texas.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also an avid photographer, where he loved to attend air shows and take photographs of various planes.
A memorial service was held July 22, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, with a full Coast Guard military ceremony.
A memorial service/picnic will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. for friends and family at the home of Terry and Susan Depew, 606 Chamberlain Road, Mialn, Pa. Any contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.