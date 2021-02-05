Neil B. Beisher, age 82, of Athens, Pa., passed away at home, on February 2, 2021 after an extended illness. Neil had his children and devoted wife there at his side.
Neil was born on January 21, 1939 in Berwick, Pa.. He is the son of the late William and Dorothy Beisher.
Neil received his Bachelor of Science in 1961 from Bloomsburg State College and went on to earn his Master of Science degree from SUNY Cortland. Neil began his teaching career in King Ferry, N.Y. before being hired by the Sayre Area School District where he taught history for 37 years. Neil enjoyed sharing his love of history with his students but they may remember him most for his silly jokes.
Neil’s life was filled with his favorite outdoor activities; golf, hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching sports. He enjoyed taking cruises and vacations with his wife and flying to Wyoming to spend time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by April, his wife and partner in life. Love and countless adventures and memories filled their 57-year marriage.
Neil was especially proud of his two children. His daughter, Amy resides in Danville, Pa. with her husband, Daniel. Their family includes Dagen Franks, Logan Franks, and Keegan, Jess and Barry Franks. Neil’s son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Annette reside in Wyoming. Their children, Brice and Eliza, always gave their grandfather a feeling of great and special pride.
The family will share a private celebration of his life. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Guthrie Cancer Center, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.