Cynthia S. McCarthy, 61, Gillett, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at home.
Service details will be announced by the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!