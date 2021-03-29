On Mar. 26, 2021, Richard Michael Villanti passed away at the age of 73 in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Rich was the youngest of four children born in Sayre, PA, on September 27, 1947, to Anthony and Mary Villanti. He had a passion for all sports and was a standout athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. Notably, he led the Sayre High football team to an undefeated season, was a three-sport letterman, and was inducted into the Sayre Hall of Fame.
Rich graduated from Sayre in 1965 and was drafted into the army in 1967. While in the army, he was awarded marksman, broke records of many physical achievement tests, and reluctantly shipped overseas to Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1969 and began his 32-year railroad career as a conductor.
Family was the most important thing to Rich. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Maureen Villanti; six children and spouses, Sean and April Villanti, Jason and Sonia Villanti, Anthony Villanti and Rachel Brown, Richard and Rejane Villanti, Dominic Villanti, and Kelly Villanti and Joseph Antonetti; brother and spouse, Dominic and Debbie Villanti; two grandchildren, Madison and Leo Villanti; and many other extended family members.
His favorite times were spent with family at the Seneca Lake house, poolside on Hayden Street, or any beach where he could enjoy the sun. He loved attending and watching sporting events with his family, especially Penn State football games and NY Yankees baseball games. He dedicated most of his post-athletic career to coaching multiple generations both on and off the field. He had a wonderful sense of humor, could spark a conversation with anyone, and even after suffering a stroke continued to surprise everyone.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.