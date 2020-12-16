John (Jack) Warren Hill, 59, of Cleveland, N.C., died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus as a result of COVID-19.
Born April 8, 1961 in Tioga County, Waverly, N.Y., he was the son of the late Jack Hill and Theresa Angelo Morrow. Mr. Hill was a retired machinist and proud U.S. Navy veteran, navy-code (NEC-6417), who served on the USS MIDWAY (CV 41) ’79-83 and U.S. Army Reserve ’93-94.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, N.C. The family will receive friends following the service. The family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask.
John was a loving husband and father who loved spending time with his children and hanging out with his buddies at Pro-Dyno. John was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast; Mustangs and Jeeps were his most recent endeavors. John was a loyal friend who always had your back. He enjoyed traveling home to Waverly, spending time with Scott, his longtime friend who was like a brother.
Survivors include his wife Laura Armstrong Hill; stepdad George Morrow; three children; John Kelly and his wife Rachel, Dustin and stepson Bo; two granddaughters; one niece, one nephew, a sister Kelly, her husband Mark and brother Jeff.
The family wishes to thank the Health Care Heroes in the COVID ICU at AH Cabarrus; their compassion and commitment to their patients and family members was exemplary.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com.
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Hill Family.