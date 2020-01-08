Bryce F. Sheffler, Jr. of Athens, Sheshequin Township, Pa. died at his home January 6, 2020 and joins a host of beloved family members and cherished friends who preceded him.
He leaves his wife, Maggie (Margaret Nolan), sons, Travis (Diana) and Collin (Kelly), his brother, Randy (Diane), brothers-in-law, Michael Nolan, Tom Nolan, and Larry Friesen, as well as most adored grandchildren, Nolan and Logan.
Bryce enjoyed a fulfilling career at Dresser Rand in Painted Post, N.Y. with many interesting friends and colleagues. A Celebration of Life will be planned in several weeks-time.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.