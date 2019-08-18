Joseph M. “Joe” Chaffee, 59, of 3664 Sheshequin Road, Towanda, PA passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his family following declining health. Joe was born in Towanda on March 26, 1960, the son of Francis E. Chaffee and Isola Mary Jane “Jane” Slocum Chaffee. He grew up on the Chaffee Family Farm in Sheshequin Township and was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the class of 1979. On July 3, 1982, Joe married the former Linda Lee Wright at the Hornbrook Methodist Church. Joe was a farmer, operated a stone quarry, delivered eggs for Wolf’s Poultry Farm and made many friends along the way. He drove school bus for Chambers Busing and recently worked for J. Ackley Transport. Joe served as the sexton for the Hornbrook Cemetery for many years. Joe loved motorcycles, working outside in his yard, and sowed and planted his own flowers. He loved baking for his family and friends and built many things including birdhouses, stone walls and coops for his daughter’s chickens. Joe possessed the ability to fix almost anything. Joe loved playing cards, horseshoes, talking and joking with everyone. He especially loved taking rides up his hill in his “buggy”. His family includes his wife of 37 years, Linda Lee Wright Chaffee, daughters, Vicknia Lyn Chaffee, Vanessa Marie Bump (Mike Bussom), grandchildren, Austin S. Bump, Aubrey G. Bump and their father, Shannon A. Bump, sisters, Camilla S. “Cam” Rockwell and husband Guy, Mary F. Bruce and husband Charles as well as several additional brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. Joe was predeceased by his father, Francis on March 11, 2003, mother, “Jane” on August 2, 2007 and brother, James Eugene Chaffee on November 24, 1966.
A Celebration of Joe’s Life and sharing memories of Joe with the family will be held Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Larnard Hornbrook County Park, Hornbrook, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Joe. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.