Charles Joseph “Joe” Newbury passed from this life on January 31, 2021. Our memories of Joe’s wit and wisdom will be cherished by his wife, Julie, his family, and his friends.
He enjoyed his work at the lab in DuPont.
Joe had a life-long interest in and love of theater. He was dedicated to bringing live theater to the people of Towanda and the surrounding area. As a director he encouraged people of all ages to follow their dreams of performing on stage. His skill with computers found an outlet in technical theater. The memorable roles Joe created on stage will live on in the memories of all who saw him. And in the kitchen: his macaroni and cheese, French onion soup, and cutlets are legendary.
He enjoyed gaming, watching food prep videos on YouTube, especially The Italian Grandmother, and snuggling with his cats.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the charity of your choice, or to your local community theater, or to Winding River Players, 415 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.