Myra Lynn (Alloway) Johnson, age 75, of Athens, Pa. passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at home with family.
She was born to Edward Alloway and Clesta Ethel Blend Alloway in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 1945.
Myra was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Myra truly loved life and enjoyed embroidering, going to the casino with friends. She loved going to rummage sales and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her loving sister.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Clyde; two siblings, Martha May and Edward Alloway; daughter Connie Jean Johnson Wood and son Robert Johnson.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: James Johnson (Connie) of Athens, Celeste Johnson of Elmira, Edward Johnson of Scranton, Jeff Wood (son-in-law) of Sayre and Jennifer Johnson (daughter-in-law) of Florida. Myra is survived by her 8 grandchildren: Matthew Johnson, Steven Johnson, Ashlyn Johnson, Brian Johnson, Jen Johnson, Tim Wood, Eileen Wood and Chey-Anna Wood. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren: Talia, Paityn, Sea-Jay, Travis, Dean and Palmer. Also surviving is her devoted sister Rebecca Ann Alloway Gold (Grant) of Tennessee, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Guthrie Hospice and Area Agency on Aging. If desired, family and friends may make memorial contributions in Myra’s name to Guthrie Hospice or Area Agency on Aging.
There will be no calling hours and private burial will be at the convenience of the family in Rome cemetery. The family is being assisted by Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda.
