The Rev. Canon Barnabas Hunt, SSP, died in his residence in San Diego, Calif., on June 26, 2021, from complications of heart conditions and late stage kidney disease. Father Hunt was 84 years of age at the time of his death.
San Diego Bishop Susan Brown Snook said, “I am saddened by the passing of our beloved brother in Christ, Barnabas Hunt. He was a transformative figure in so many arenas of life, from his ministry in nursing homes to his work in Jerusalem to his deeply appreciated contributions to so many aspects of our diocese’s life. He was a compassionate and gracious man, quiet in demeanor, and deeply committed to the work of bringing healing, wellness, and love to this world. He will be greatly missed.”
Father Hunt was born in Sayre, Pa., the son of Clarence (Curly) Hunt and Margurite (Fran) Hunt. He was predeceased by his older brother, Donald Hunt. He is survived by his younger brother, Ronald D. Hunt, and his sister-in-law, Jan L. Keeney Hunt, who lives in Chattanooga, Tenn.
After he graduated from Penn State University, Father Hunt taught business at a high school in New York State before realizing a sense of vocation in a religious order founded by the Rev. Canon Renee Bozart in Gresham, Ore. He became a Novice of the Society of St. Paul in July 1961.
Father Hunt joined the order in July 1961 and has been a full member ever since. Barnabas was life professed on July 1, 1963; he became a licensed nursing home administrator shortly afterwards. At one time, Barnabas was president of the foundation board of the American College of Health Care Administrators nationwide.
During his life in the Society of Saint Paul, Barnabas was a lay brother from 1961 until his ordination to the priesthood in 1984. The order is dedicated to works of mercy, charity, and evangelism. He made a trip to Middle East in 1967 to discover the similar needs of Mar Luca hospital in Nablus, Jordan. This began a lifelong love of the Middle East and the health needs of the Palestinian and other residents of that region.
The Society of Saint Paul moved to San Diego in 2001 and became a volunteer ministry at Saint Paul’s Cathedral. Father Hunt was made an honorary Canon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in the year 2000, where he served in a variety of ministries.
He and another member of the order, the Rev. Canon Andrew Rank, SSP, joined the order of Saint John of Jerusalem, an international organization serving worldwide. It is most famous for an eye hospital in Jerusalem, and caring for people regardless of their race, religion or ability to pay.
He was made a knight last April, 2020 by her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II. Locally, Canon Barnabas Hunt helped revive Casa Vida Joven de Mexico in Tijuana and served as chairman of the fundraising here in the United States. As rector of the Society of St. Paul, he served in the order of Uptown Community Services as part of the St. Luke’s projects in San Diego.
One of his favorite stories was about St. Francis: One day, the Saint asked one of his novices to go with him preaching. They walked the village streets all day, but said nothing. At the end of the day the novice asked Francis, “When are we going to start preaching?” Francis replied,” My brother, we have been preaching Christ all day.” That was the type of person Barnabas was: a man of few words but significant action.
The Fourth Bishop of San Diego, The Rt. Rev. James Mathes, said, “Like so many, my heart is heavy as I grieve the passing of our brother, Barnabas Hunt. We were richly blessed by his quiet, calm, loving and completely present manner. He was simply a holy man. Faithful to his vows as a monk and priest, he lived a Christ-centered life that was a powerful witness. I feel so fortunate to have been his friend and to have had his companionship in ministry. I will dearly miss him. May he Rest in Peace.”
In addition to his brother and sister-in-law, Father Hunt is survived by his brother in the Society of St. Paul, the Rev. Canon Andrew Rank.
A memorial service will be held for Father Hunt at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral on Friday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be sent to St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, San Diego, Calif., and to The Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, an international organization serving worldwide helping those afflicted with eye disorders.
Rest eternal grant to him, 0 Lord, and let light perpetual shine upon him.