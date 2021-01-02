Ruth E. Teeter, 94, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Guthrie Robert Packer Medical Center in Sayre, Pa., due to complications of COVID-19.
Born on Feb. 22, 1926 in Binghamton, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Irma (Decker) Ryan. On June 30, 1945, she married Lloyd Teeter and they spent 51 wonderful years together.
Ruth enjoyed her trips to many casinos, taking bus trips and the occasional trip to Las Vegas with her daughter. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. More than anything, she cherished the time that she shared with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Teeter; her grandson, Shane Williams; her sons-in-law, Kenneth Little and Gerald Bennett.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Little of Lowman, N.Y., Judy Bennett of Lowman, Denny Teeter of Horseheads, Diane (Dick) Williams of Elmira, Dawn (Irvin) Swank of Elmira, Larry Teeter (Merrie) of Chemung, Terry (Barb) Teeter of Elmira, Randy (Genelle) Teeter of Texas, Kelly (Kevin) Stedge of East Smithfield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as several close friends.
Burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Arctic League Inc., 249 W. Clinton St., Elmira, NY 14901. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.olthof.com.