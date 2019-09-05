Donald L. “Goody” Goodrich, 72, of Milan, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the Sayre Health Care Center, following an extended illness.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1947 in Ithaca, N.Y., the son of the late LaVern and Mattie (Strope) Goodrich.
Goody owned and operated his own trucking company and at the end of his career he worked for the Pipeline. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and following them in their sports. Goody was very proud of each of them in their achievements.
He was active in softball, darts and pool leagues, and stock car racing. Goody was always willing to help those in need and held many chicken barbecues for fundraisers.
He is predeceased by his biological parents, Irene and Jack Cortwright and Kenneth Clearwater, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy and Delmar Shaffer.
Donald is survived by his son, Jerry Goodrich of Ulster, Pa., daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Greg Garrity of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren Sarah, Joselyn, Teala, Emily, Jacob, Nathan, Jordan, and Zack, great-grandchildren, Tyler and McKinley, and his caregiver and the mother of his children, Karen Goodrich of Milan, Pa. He is also survived by his siblings Diana (Ron) Ness of Wellsburg, N.Y., Jacquie Stabel (Skip) of Wellsburg, N.Y., Shawnee, Star, Kenny Clearwater of Iowa, Joseph Clearwater of Iowa, and John Clearwater of Iowa, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and Friends may call for a time of visitation on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at the Chemung Fire Hall, 679 Main St., Chemung, N.Y.
Those wishing to send flowers, express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.