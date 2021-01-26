John “Jack” Patrick Macnamara of Leicester, N.C., passed away Jan. 20, 2021 in Asheville, N.C., from an unexpected illness.
John, who went by the name Jack, was a true “Jack of all trades.” He was born Dec. 18, 1950 in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late John and Catherine Volgan Macnamara. He was quick witted and a builder and hobby mechanic.
Jack met his wife, Deb, in Freehold, N.J., before planting roots in Ulster, Pa. There, they went on to build their home and have two sons, Ian and Logan. Jack was a loving father and took pride in the hobbies and adventures he had with his family in life. He had big dreams of travel and made his last big journey to Udine, Italy, where he and Deb enjoyed a long visit with his sister, Lucy, brother-in-law, Alberto, and niece, Valentina. Jack lives on in the heart of his family and friends.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Macnamara’s obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.