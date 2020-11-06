Ruby C Durrand, often called “Corky” of Athens, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Ruby was born on September 4, 1927 in Athens Township (East Athens) Pa. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Nevah (Haflett) Robinson.
Ruby, a 1945 graduate of Athens High School, married Clarence Durrand on June 21, 1947 after Clarence returned from military service following World War II. Clarence and Ruby met while Ruby was working at her sister Mabel’s restaurant located on Main St in Athens. Ruby and Clarence were members of the United Methodist Church in Athens, Pa.
In early years, Ruby worked at the Sayre Lingerie, and later as a senior nurse’s aide at the Robert Packer Hospital, from which she retired after twenty years of service. In her retirement years, Ruby especially enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included reading, flower gardening and caring for her dogs.
Ruby will be greatly missed and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her bright smile and kind words of encouragement were her signature qualities enjoyed by all who knew her.
Ruby is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Jean (Goble) Durrand of Pensacola, Fla.; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Ron Brown of Athens, Pa.; grandchildren: Mark Durrand, Jennifer Teachout, Adam Brown, Tracy Eisenbury and David Brown; and several great-grandchildren, and a special niece and friend, Lois Brown.
Ruby was predeceased by her husband, Clarence (1987), brothers: Earl, Don, George and Jesse Robinson, and sisters: Mable Fassett and Anna Crain.
Family and friends may call Monday, November 9th at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Visitation is from 11:00 am until 12:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. to be followed directly by the graveside service at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Athens Health and Rehab Center, South Main St. Athens, PA 18810 or to a charity of one’s choice.
