While Dr. Abram H. Nichols was born on a cold and blustery winter’s day in 1968, from the moment he entered the lives of his parents, George and Virginia Nichols, and his siblings and extended family, his presence, his smile, his energy, and his positivity was nothing short of a kiss of summer sunshine. As an avid runner, outdoorsman, and man who was engaged in every community he touched and who served his church with kindness and compassion, Abe, as he was affectionately known, brought non-stop energy, humor, and a positivity for life that consistently brought light into even the darkest of times. With his vivid smile and big eyes, Abe will forever be remembered as the doctor who gave his undivided attention to his patients, the guy to beat on the golf course, the neighbor who always waved hello and chatted, the cousin or nephew who loved to bring even more silliness to silly situations, and the husband and father who built a family filled with love, kindness, quirky humor, and togetherness. Abe will always be remembered for all the joy and love be brought to so many and as a man who effortlessly spun light out of any situation that seemed dark.
With his family at his side on Monday morning, November 16, 2020, Abe peacefully passed on, starting his next marathon in Heaven, following a valiant battle with a brain tumor. He was born in Waterloo, N.Y. on December 14, 1968, one of three sons to George and Virginia (Merrill) Nichols. Abe graduated from Tioga Central High School, in the Class of 1987, and following graduation, attended SUNY Cortland, where he met the apple of his eye, Shari. Together they grew from young college kids into an inseparable pair, supporting one another as they each achieved their dreams through college and into careers in medicine. Abe and Shari were married on August 1, 1998, and for 22 years, built a family with their children.
In 1995, Abe was a graduate of the Palmer School of Chiropractic, and for nearly twenty-five years, he owned and operated Associates of Chiropractic in Binghamton, N.Y. Abe was a devoted member of the Word of Faith Church in Van Etten, the NYS Chiropractors Association where he served as Past President; Tioga Central School Board and made many friends with the ZAP Running Club. Abe treasured the time and memories spent with his family, he enjoyed hunting, golfing with friends and marathon running. Overall, Abe participated in 18 marathons five of which were the Boston Marathon. He had a strong love for the Lord and encourages others thru his faith.
In addition to his loving wife, Shari and his children, Zachary and Mariah, those standing as Abe starts this next run are his parents George and Virginia Nichols; his two brothers and sisters in law, Wesley and Shawn Nichols and Doug and Chris Nichols and his sister and brother in law, Jan and Robert Dyson. His father-in-law David White and sisters-in-law, Wendy and William Troncone and Kristina White will also cherish Abe’s memory. In a family as large and loving as his, he also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families as he runs into the setting sun. At the end of this race, Abe was greeted in Heaven by his grandparents Abram and Bertha Nichols and Sara and Harold Merrill.
Please hold him in your arms dear Lord and treasure him with your care. Abe was already an exceptional angel here on Earth, and in the realms of Heaven, he will soar in the sunshine, stars, and sky.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, November 20th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A period of visitation will also be held on Saturday, November 21st from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns, including wearing masks and social distancing. A private family funeral service and celebration of his life will be held. Abe will be laid to rest with his grandparents in the Lockwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/dr-abram-nichols
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com For those who wish, Abe would want you to do a act of kindness for someone, attend church, share a hug, or remember your local animal shelter.