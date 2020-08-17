Doreen Gable, 66, passed away on August 9, 2020 at Elderwood of Waverly after an extended illness. She was born on April, 19, 1954 to Rudy & Mary Minechelli in Syracuse, N.Y.
Doreen is survived by her loving husband Gary Gable of Athens, daughter Becky (Chris Keysaw) Gable of Athens, son Charles Gable of Sayre,and daughter Tonya Gable of Sayre.
She is also survived by grandchildren: Kaitlynn Stubbs, Riley Fralick, Tristin Fralick, Amaryianna Gable, Savannah Gable, Sharika Gable, AJ Grimes. Son Christopher (Megan) Layton of Syracuse, N.Y. and his extended family.
Doreen was predeceased by both parents and a brother Alex.
She will be buried with her parents in Assumption Cemetery and Mausoleum Syracuse, N.Y.
“When you need me I am here, Just close your eyes and I’ll catch your tears.”
Per Doreens’s wishes there will be no calling hours or gathering.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.